Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 12:50 am
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
New York 12 4 .750
Kansas City 12 6 .667
Texas 9 5 .643
Los Angeles 10 6 .625
Boston 9 6 .600
Toronto 9 7 .563
Oakland 9 8 .529
Detroit 7 9 .438
Tampa Bay 7 9 .438
Seattle 5 7 .417
Minnesota 6 9 .400
Cleveland 7 11 .389
Chicago 5 9 .357
Baltimore 5 11 .313
Houston 3 9 .250

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Miami 8 3 .727
Chicago 9 5 .643
Los Angeles 9 5 .643
St. Louis 6 5 .545
Atlanta 8 8 .500
Colorado 8 8 .500
Milwaukee 8 8 .500
Philadelphia 8 8 .500
Pittsburgh 8 8 .500
New York 7 7 .500
San Francisco 7 7 .500
Washington 6 6 .500
Arizona 7 9 .438
San Diego 7 11 .389
Cincinnati 5 12 .294

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 7

Oakland 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 7

L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 7, Miami 5

Texas 12, Cincinnati 9

Seattle vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

