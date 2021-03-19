Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|New York
|12
|4
|.750
|Kansas City
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas
|9
|5
|.643
|Los Angeles
|10
|6
|.625
|Boston
|9
|6
|.600
|Toronto
|9
|7
|.563
|Oakland
|9
|8
|.529
|Detroit
|7
|9
|.438
|Tampa Bay
|7
|9
|.438
|Seattle
|5
|7
|.417
|Minnesota
|6
|9
|.400
|Cleveland
|7
|11
|.389
|Chicago
|5
|9
|.357
|Baltimore
|5
|11
|.313
|Houston
|3
|9
|.250
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Miami
|8
|3
|.727
|Chicago
|9
|5
|.643
|Los Angeles
|9
|5
|.643
|St. Louis
|6
|5
|.545
|Atlanta
|8
|8
|.500
|Colorado
|8
|8
|.500
|Milwaukee
|8
|8
|.500
|Philadelphia
|8
|8
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|.500
|New York
|7
|7
|.500
|San Francisco
|7
|7
|.500
|Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|Arizona
|7
|9
|.438
|San Diego
|7
|11
|.389
|Cincinnati
|5
|12
|.294
Thursday’s Games
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 7
Oakland 4, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 7
L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 7, Miami 5
Texas 12, Cincinnati 9
Seattle vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
