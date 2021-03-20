On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 4:27 pm
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
New York 12 5 .706
Kansas City 12 6 .667
Los Angeles 10 6 .625
Toronto 11 7 .611
Texas 9 6 .600
Boston 10 7 .588
Oakland 9 9 .500
Seattle 7 7 .500
Detroit 8 10 .444
Tampa Bay 7 10 .412
Minnesota 6 10 .375
Cleveland 7 12 .368
Baltimore 6 11 .353
Chicago 5 10 .333
Houston 3 11 .214

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Miami 8 3 .727
Chicago 10 5 .667
Los Angeles 10 5 .667
Atlanta 10 8 .556
St. Louis 7 6 .538
Washington 7 6 .538
New York 8 7 .533
Colorado 9 8 .529
Milwaukee 9 8 .529
Philadelphia 9 9 .500
Pittsburgh 8 10 .444
San Francisco 7 9 .438
Arizona 7 10 .412
San Diego 7 11 .389
Cincinnati 6 12 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Boston 11, Tampa Bay 7

Toronto 8, Detroit 1

N.Y. Mets 8, St. Louis 5

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

Milwaukee 9, Arizona 3

Colorado 9, Cleveland 4

Baltimore 11, Pittsburgh 9

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 2

Washington 10, Houston 9

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Cincinnati 6, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 5, Houston 2

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 8, Boston 2

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 6:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

