Spring Training Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|12
|6
|.667
|New York
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas
|10
|6
|.625
|Toronto
|11
|7
|.611
|Los Angeles
|10
|7
|.588
|Boston
|10
|7
|.588
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|Seattle
|7
|8
|.467
|Detroit
|8
|10
|.444
|Minnesota
|7
|10
|.412
|Baltimore
|7
|11
|.389
|Tampa Bay
|7
|11
|.389
|Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|Cleveland
|7
|13
|.350
|Houston
|3
|11
|.214
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Chicago
|11
|5
|.688
|Los Angeles
|10
|5
|.667
|Miami
|8
|4
|.667
|Washington
|8
|6
|.571
|Atlanta
|10
|8
|.556
|Milwaukee
|10
|8
|.556
|St. Louis
|7
|6
|.538
|New York
|8
|7
|.533
|Colorado
|9
|9
|.500
|Philadelphia
|9
|9
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|8
|10
|.444
|San Francisco
|7
|9
|.438
|Arizona
|7
|10
|.412
|San Diego
|7
|11
|.389
|Cincinnati
|6
|13
|.316
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 5, Houston 2
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 8, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 4
Kansas City 6, Arizona 6
Oakland 11, L.A. Angels 2
Washington 7, Miami 4
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 2, Tampa Bay 1
Texas 6, Seattle 5
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 1
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Texas vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 6:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.
