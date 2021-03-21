Trending:
Sports News

Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 12:04 am
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Kansas City 12 6 .667
New York 12 6 .667
Texas 10 6 .625
Toronto 11 7 .611
Los Angeles 10 7 .588
Boston 10 7 .588
Oakland 10 9 .526
Seattle 7 8 .467
Detroit 8 10 .444
Minnesota 7 10 .412
Baltimore 7 11 .389
Tampa Bay 7 11 .389
Chicago 6 10 .375
Cleveland 7 13 .350
Houston 3 11 .214

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Chicago 11 5 .688
Los Angeles 10 5 .667
Miami 8 4 .667
Washington 8 6 .571
Atlanta 10 8 .556
Milwaukee 10 8 .556
St. Louis 7 6 .538
New York 8 7 .533
Colorado 9 9 .500
Philadelphia 9 9 .500
Pittsburgh 8 10 .444
San Francisco 7 9 .438
Arizona 7 10 .412
San Diego 7 11 .389
Cincinnati 6 13 .316

___

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 5, Houston 2

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 8, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 4

Kansas City 6, Arizona 6

Oakland 11, L.A. Angels 2

Washington 7, Miami 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 2, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 6, Seattle 5

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 1

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 6:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.

