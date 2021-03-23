Trending:
Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 12:54 am
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Kansas City 13 6 .684
New York 13 7 .650
Toronto 12 8 .600
Los Angeles 11 8 .579
Boston 11 8 .579
Texas 10 8 .556
Seattle 9 8 .529
Oakland 10 9 .526
Minnesota 9 10 .474
Detroit 9 11 .450
Chicago 7 10 .412
Cleveland 8 14 .364
Baltimore 7 13 .350
Tampa Bay 7 13 .350
Houston 4 12 .250

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Miami 10 4 .714
Chicago 12 6 .667
Los Angeles 10 7 .588
Atlanta 11 9 .550
Milwaukee 11 9 .550
Washington 8 7 .533
New York 9 8 .529
Colorado 10 10 .500
Philadelphia 10 10 .500
Pittsburgh 10 10 .500
St. Louis 7 7 .500
San Francisco 8 10 .444
San Diego 8 11 .421
Arizona 7 10 .412
Cincinnati 6 14 .300

___

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Baltimore 5

Boston 10, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 4, Atlanta 2

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Miami 7, St. Louis 2

San Diego 9, Kansas City 9

Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee 6, Cleveland 3

Arizona 4, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 15, Chicago Cubs 7

Colorado 5, Texas 4

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 4, Detroit 3

Seattle 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

San Diego vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 6:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

