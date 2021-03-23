Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|13
|6
|.684
|New York
|13
|7
|.650
|Toronto
|12
|8
|.600
|Los Angeles
|11
|8
|.579
|Boston
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas
|10
|8
|.556
|Seattle
|9
|8
|.529
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|Minnesota
|9
|10
|.474
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|Cleveland
|8
|14
|.364
|Baltimore
|7
|13
|.350
|Tampa Bay
|7
|13
|.350
|Houston
|4
|12
|.250
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Miami
|10
|4
|.714
|Chicago
|12
|6
|.667
|Los Angeles
|10
|7
|.588
|Atlanta
|11
|9
|.550
|Milwaukee
|11
|9
|.550
|Washington
|8
|7
|.533
|New York
|9
|8
|.529
|Colorado
|10
|10
|.500
|Philadelphia
|10
|10
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|10
|10
|.500
|St. Louis
|7
|7
|.500
|San Francisco
|8
|10
|.444
|San Diego
|8
|11
|.421
|Arizona
|7
|10
|.412
|Cincinnati
|6
|14
|.300
___
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Baltimore 5
Boston 10, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 4, Atlanta 2
Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Miami 7, St. Louis 2
San Diego 9, Kansas City 9
Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 2
Milwaukee 6, Cleveland 3
Arizona 4, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 15, Chicago Cubs 7
Colorado 5, Texas 4
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 4, Detroit 3
Seattle 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Tuesday’s Games
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
San Diego vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 6:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments