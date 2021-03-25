Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 1:32 am
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Kansas City 13 7 .650
Toronto 14 8 .636
Boston 13 8 .619
New York 13 8 .619
Texas 12 8 .600
Los Angeles 12 9 .571
Oakland 12 9 .571
Seattle 10 9 .526
Detroit 10 11 .476
Minnesota 9 12 .429
Chicago 8 11 .421
Baltimore 8 14 .364
Tampa Bay 8 14 .364
Cleveland 8 16 .333
Houston 5 12 .294

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Miami 10 5 .667
Chicago 13 7 .650
Los Angeles 10 8 .556
Milwaukee 12 10 .545
Pittsburgh 12 10 .545
St. Louis 8 7 .533
New York 10 9 .526
Atlanta 11 11 .500
Colorado 11 11 .500
San Francisco 10 10 .500
Washington 8 8 .500
Philadelphia 10 12 .455
San Diego 9 12 .429
Arizona 8 11 .421
Cincinnati 6 16 .273

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 6

Detroit 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Oakland 14, Chicago White Sox 4

Colorado 9, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Baltimore 0

Houston 11, Washington 8

Texas 6, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 6, Cleveland 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 2

San Francisco 7, San Diego 3

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 6:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

