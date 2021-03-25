Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|13
|7
|.650
|Toronto
|14
|8
|.636
|Boston
|13
|8
|.619
|New York
|13
|8
|.619
|Texas
|12
|8
|.600
|Los Angeles
|12
|9
|.571
|Oakland
|12
|9
|.571
|Seattle
|10
|9
|.526
|Detroit
|10
|11
|.476
|Minnesota
|9
|12
|.429
|Chicago
|8
|11
|.421
|Baltimore
|8
|14
|.364
|Tampa Bay
|8
|14
|.364
|Cleveland
|8
|16
|.333
|Houston
|5
|12
|.294
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Miami
|10
|5
|.667
|Chicago
|13
|7
|.650
|Los Angeles
|10
|8
|.556
|Milwaukee
|12
|10
|.545
|Pittsburgh
|12
|10
|.545
|St. Louis
|8
|7
|.533
|New York
|10
|9
|.526
|Atlanta
|11
|11
|.500
|Colorado
|11
|11
|.500
|San Francisco
|10
|10
|.500
|Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|Philadelphia
|10
|12
|.455
|San Diego
|9
|12
|.429
|Arizona
|8
|11
|.421
|Cincinnati
|6
|16
|.273
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 6
Detroit 4, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Oakland 14, Chicago White Sox 4
Colorado 9, Milwaukee 8
L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 2
Boston 2, Baltimore 0
Houston 11, Washington 8
Texas 6, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 6, Cleveland 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 2
San Francisco 7, San Diego 3
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 6:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
