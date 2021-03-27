On Air: Federal News Network program
Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
March 27, 2021 4:39 pm
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Kansas City 14 8 .636
Toronto 15 9 .625
Oakland 14 9 .609
Texas 13 9 .591
Boston 14 10 .583
New York 14 10 .583
Los Angeles 12 10 .545
Detroit 11 11 .500
Chicago 10 11 .476
Seattle 10 11 .476
Baltimore 10 14 .417
Minnesota 10 14 .417
Tampa Bay 10 15 .400
Cleveland 9 16 .360
Houston 6 14 .300

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Miami 12 5 .706
Chicago 13 8 .619
Los Angeles 11 9 .550
Atlanta 13 11 .542
New York 11 10 .524
Milwaukee 12 11 .522
Colorado 12 12 .500
San Francisco 10 10 .500
Washington 9 9 .500
St. Louis 8 8 .500
Pittsburgh 12 13 .480
San Diego 11 12 .478
Philadelphia 11 13 .458
Arizona 8 13 .381
Cincinnati 7 17 .292

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3

Cleveland 5, Colorado 4

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Milwaukee 5

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3

Atlanta 7, Minnesota 6

Miami 9, Houston 0

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 5

Texas 8, Kansas City 1

Oakland 11, L.A. Dodgers 0

San Diego 6, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1

Boston 7, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets 8, Houston 3

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 9:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Northwest Arkansas at Springdale, AR, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

