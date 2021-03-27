Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|14
|8
|.636
|Toronto
|15
|9
|.625
|Oakland
|14
|9
|.609
|Texas
|13
|9
|.591
|Boston
|14
|10
|.583
|New York
|14
|10
|.583
|Los Angeles
|12
|10
|.545
|Detroit
|11
|11
|.500
|Chicago
|10
|11
|.476
|Seattle
|10
|11
|.476
|Baltimore
|10
|14
|.417
|Minnesota
|10
|14
|.417
|Tampa Bay
|10
|15
|.400
|Cleveland
|9
|16
|.360
|Houston
|6
|14
|.300
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Miami
|12
|5
|.706
|Chicago
|13
|8
|.619
|Los Angeles
|11
|9
|.550
|Atlanta
|13
|11
|.542
|New York
|11
|10
|.524
|Milwaukee
|12
|11
|.522
|Colorado
|12
|12
|.500
|San Francisco
|10
|10
|.500
|Washington
|9
|9
|.500
|St. Louis
|8
|8
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|12
|13
|.480
|San Diego
|11
|12
|.478
|Philadelphia
|11
|13
|.458
|Arizona
|8
|13
|.381
|Cincinnati
|7
|17
|.292
___
Friday’s Games
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3
Cleveland 5, Colorado 4
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Milwaukee 5
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3
Atlanta 7, Minnesota 6
Miami 9, Houston 0
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 5
Texas 8, Kansas City 1
Oakland 11, L.A. Dodgers 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1
Boston 7, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets 8, Houston 3
Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 9:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Northwest Arkansas at Springdale, AR, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments