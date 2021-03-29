On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Listen Live
Sports News

Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
March 29, 2021 4:33 pm
1 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Kansas City 15 8 .652
Oakland 16 9 .640
Toronto 16 9 .640
Boston 16 10 .615
Texas 14 10 .583
Los Angeles 13 11 .542
Detroit 13 11 .542
New York 14 12 .538
Chicago 12 11 .522
Seattle 11 11 .500
Tampa Bay 12 15 .444
Minnesota 11 15 .423
Cleveland 10 16 .385
Baltimore 10 17 .370
Houston 6 14 .300

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Miami 14 5 .737
Chicago 14 9 .609
Milwaukee 13 11 .542
Washington 10 9 .526
Atlanta 14 13 .519
San Diego 12 12 .500
Los Angeles 11 11 .500
New York 11 11 .500
Pittsburgh 13 14 .481
Colorado 12 14 .462
San Francisco 10 12 .455
Philadelphia 12 15 .444
St. Louis 8 10 .444
Arizona 8 14 .364
Cincinnati 7 19 .269

___

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 8, Minnesota 3

        Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.

Tampa Bay 16, Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Washington 11, St. Louis 3

Miami 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 4, Toronto 4

Texas 12, Chicago Cubs 8

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 1

San Diego 3, Cleveland 3

        Read more: Sports News

Oakland 9, San Francisco 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 4

Kansas City 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 3

Houston 2, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 3

Toronto 13, Philadelphia 7

Boston 4, Atlanta 0

Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Northwest Arkansas at Springdale, AR, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 Global Crisis Exit Strategy: Energize...
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska National Guard infantrywoman makes history by becoming the first infantry qualified woman in the organization