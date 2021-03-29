Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|15
|8
|.652
|Oakland
|16
|9
|.640
|Toronto
|16
|9
|.640
|Boston
|16
|10
|.615
|Texas
|14
|10
|.583
|Los Angeles
|13
|11
|.542
|Detroit
|13
|11
|.542
|New York
|14
|12
|.538
|Chicago
|12
|11
|.522
|Seattle
|11
|11
|.500
|Tampa Bay
|12
|15
|.444
|Minnesota
|11
|15
|.423
|Cleveland
|10
|16
|.385
|Baltimore
|10
|17
|.370
|Houston
|6
|14
|.300
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Miami
|14
|5
|.737
|Chicago
|14
|9
|.609
|Milwaukee
|13
|11
|.542
|Washington
|10
|9
|.526
|Atlanta
|14
|13
|.519
|San Diego
|12
|12
|.500
|Los Angeles
|11
|11
|.500
|New York
|11
|11
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|13
|14
|.481
|Colorado
|12
|14
|.462
|San Francisco
|10
|12
|.455
|Philadelphia
|12
|15
|.444
|St. Louis
|8
|10
|.444
|Arizona
|8
|14
|.364
|Cincinnati
|7
|19
|.269
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1
Boston 8, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 16, Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Washington 11, St. Louis 3
Miami 10, N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 4, Toronto 4
Texas 12, Chicago Cubs 8
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 1
San Diego 3, Cleveland 3
Oakland 9, San Francisco 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 4
Kansas City 6, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 3
Houston 2, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3
Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 3
Toronto 13, Philadelphia 7
Boston 4, Atlanta 0
Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Northwest Arkansas at Springdale, AR, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
