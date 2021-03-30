On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 5:03 pm
< a min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Kansas City 16 8 .667
Toronto 16 9 .640
Oakland 16 10 .615
Boston 16 11 .593
New York 14 12 .538
Texas 14 12 .538
Chicago 12 11 .522
Los Angeles 13 12 .520
Detroit 13 12 .520
Seattle 11 11 .500
Tampa Bay 13 15 .464
Minnesota 11 15 .423
Baltimore 10 17 .370
Cleveland 10 17 .370
Houston 6 14 .300

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Miami 14 5 .737
Chicago 15 9 .625
Milwaukee 15 11 .577
Atlanta 15 13 .536
Washington 10 9 .526
Los Angeles 12 11 .522
New York 11 11 .500
Colorado 13 14 .481
Pittsburgh 13 14 .481
San Diego 12 13 .480
San Francisco 11 12 .478
Philadelphia 12 15 .444
St. Louis 8 10 .444
Arizona 8 15 .348
Cincinnati 7 19 .269

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 3

Houston 2, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3

Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 3

Toronto 13, Philadelphia 7

Boston 4, Atlanta 0

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona 1

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 7, Oakland 2

Colorado 10, San Diego 2

Kansas City at Northwest Arkansas, cancelled

Milwaukee 4, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 1, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

Milwaukee 6, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

