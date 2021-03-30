Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|16
|8
|.667
|Toronto
|16
|9
|.640
|Oakland
|16
|10
|.615
|Boston
|16
|11
|.593
|New York
|14
|12
|.538
|Texas
|14
|12
|.538
|Chicago
|12
|11
|.522
|Los Angeles
|13
|12
|.520
|Detroit
|13
|12
|.520
|Seattle
|11
|11
|.500
|Tampa Bay
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|11
|15
|.423
|Baltimore
|10
|17
|.370
|Cleveland
|10
|17
|.370
|Houston
|6
|14
|.300
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Miami
|14
|5
|.737
|Chicago
|15
|9
|.625
|Milwaukee
|15
|11
|.577
|Atlanta
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington
|10
|9
|.526
|Los Angeles
|12
|11
|.522
|New York
|11
|11
|.500
|Colorado
|13
|14
|.481
|Pittsburgh
|13
|14
|.481
|San Diego
|12
|13
|.480
|San Francisco
|11
|12
|.478
|Philadelphia
|12
|15
|.444
|St. Louis
|8
|10
|.444
|Arizona
|8
|15
|.348
|Cincinnati
|7
|19
|.269
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 3
Houston 2, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3
Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 3
Toronto 13, Philadelphia 7
Boston 4, Atlanta 0
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona 1
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 5
San Francisco 7, Oakland 2
Colorado 10, San Diego 2
Kansas City at Northwest Arkansas, cancelled
Milwaukee 4, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 1, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0
Atlanta 5, Boston 3
Milwaukee 6, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
