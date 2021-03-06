St. Bonaventure 71, Saint Louis 53

SAINT LOUIS (14-6)
Ji.Bell 1-2 0-0 2, French 2-8 0-0 4, Collins 0-4 1-2 1, Goodwin 3-9 4-6 11, Perkins 5-11 0-0 10, Jimerson 3-6 0-0 9, Thatch 2-4 3-4 7, Linssen 2-6 2-2 6, Hargrove 1-2 0-0 3, Jacobs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 10-14 53.
ST. BONAVENTURE (15-4)
Osunniyi 4-5 0-0 8, Adaway 7-13 3-4 17, Holmes 4-13 6-6 15, Lofton 5-10 2-2 12, Welch 3-7 1-2 9, Shaw 1-2 0-0 2, Vasquez 2-6 0-0 6, Creal 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 12-14 71.
Halftime_St. Bonaventure 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 5-17 (Jimerson 3-5, Hargrove 1-2, Goodwin 1-3, Thatch 0-1, Collins 0-2, Perkins 0-4), St. Bonaventure 5-21 (Vasquez 2-4, Welch 2-6, Holmes 1-4, Lofton 0-3, Adaway 0-4). Rebounds_Saint Louis 22 (Goodwin 7), St. Bonaventure 32 (Lofton 10). Assists_Saint Louis 13 (Collins 9), St. Bonaventure 15 (Lofton 6). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 16, St. Bonaventure 10. A_250 (7,637).
