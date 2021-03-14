St. Bonaventure 74, VCU 65

VCU (2-1)
Stockard 2-4 0-0 4, Ward 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 4-11 2-4 12, Baldwin 2-8 1-2 6, Hyland 4-10 11-12 21, Douglas 2-2 0-0 4, Banks 4-4 1-2 10, Watkins 2-9 0-0 4, Brown-Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Medley-Bacon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 15-20 65.
ST. BONAVENTURE (3-0)
Osunniyi 5-6 4-5 14, Adaway 3-12 2-3 10, Holmes 3-16 3-4 9, Lofton 6-14 7-7 23, Welch 6-11 0-1 13, Vasquez 1-2 0-0 3, Shaw 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-62 16-20 74.
Halftime_St. Bonaventure 32-25. 3-Point Goals_VCU 6-18 (Hyland 2-5, Williams 2-7, Banks 1-1, Baldwin 1-3, Watkins 0-2), St. Bonaventure 8-19 (Lofton 4-5, Adaway 2-2, Vasquez 1-2, Welch 1-4, Holmes 0-6). Rebounds_VCU 25 (Williams 9), St. Bonaventure 38 (Osunniyi 13). Assists_VCU 9 (Baldwin 3), St. Bonaventure 12 (Lofton 6). Total Fouls_VCU 18, St. Bonaventure 15.
