St. Bonaventure 75, Duquesne 59

DUQUESNE (9-9)
Baker 1-3 0-0 2, Weathers 2-12 1-1 6, Hughes 5-10 5-7 15, Dunn-Martin 5-10 2-3 12, Okani 2-7 0-0 5, Acuff 3-12 4-4 12, Austin 1-2 0-0 3, Kelly 1-3 0-1 2, Bekelja 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-61 12-16 59.
ST. BONAVENTURE (14-4)
Osunniyi 9-13 0-0 18, Adaway 5-14 2-2 12, Holmes 6-11 1-1 14, Lofton 4-11 2-4 11, Welch 7-15 0-1 18, Vasquez 1-1 0-0 2, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 5-8 75.
Halftime_St. Bonaventure 40-19. 3-Point Goals_Duquesne 5-20 (Acuff 2-6, Austin 1-2, Okani 1-3, Weathers 1-4, Baker 0-1, Dunn-Martin 0-4), St. Bonaventure 6-23 (Welch 4-10, Holmes 1-4, Lofton 1-6, Adaway 0-3). Rebounds_Duquesne 32 (Okani 9), St. Bonaventure 36 (Osunniyi 14). Assists_Duquesne 9 (Dunn-Martin 5), St. Bonaventure 19 (Lofton 7). Total Fouls_Duquesne 11, St. Bonaventure 15.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments