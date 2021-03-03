Trending:
St. John’s 81, Providence 67

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 9:09 pm
PROVIDENCE (12-12)

Horchler 1-5 0-0 2, Watson 9-13 1-5 19, Breed 0-4 0-0 0, Duke 6-14 2-4 16, Reeves 3-11 2-2 9, Bynum 6-13 0-0 13, Gantt 3-5 2-2 8, Croswell 0-0 0-0 0, Goodine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 7-13 67.

ST. JOHN’S (15-10)

Roberts 1-2 1-2 3, Dunn 8-15 3-3 21, Williams 4-11 6-6 15, Champagnie 4-9 6-8 16, Cole 3-7 2-2 8, Addae-Wusu 3-4 0-3 6, Moore 4-6 2-2 10, Earlington 1-6 0-0 2, McGriff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 20-26 81.

Halftime_Providence 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Providence 4-23 (Duke 2-4, Bynum 1-4, Reeves 1-9, Breed 0-1, Gantt 0-1, Horchler 0-4), St. John’s 5-20 (Dunn 2-3, Champagnie 2-7, Williams 1-4, Addae-Wusu 0-1, McGriff 0-1, Cole 0-2, Earlington 0-2). Fouled Out_Duke. Rebounds_Providence 31 (Duke 9), St. John’s 38 (Moore 12). Assists_Providence 11 (Duke, Bynum 3), St. John’s 12 (Dunn, Moore 3). Total Fouls_Providence 16, St. John’s 15.

