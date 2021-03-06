St. John’s 81, Seton Hall 71

SETON HALL (13-12)
Mamukelashvili 6-13 2-4 15, Obiagu 3-3 3-5 9, Reynolds 5-8 2-2 13, Cale 3-9 0-0 8, Rhoden 2-11 6-6 10, Aiken 3-7 1-2 10, Samuel 2-4 0-0 4, Molson 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 24-59 16-21 71.
ST. JOHN’S (16-10)
Toro 0-1 0-0 0, Dunn 3-7 1-2 7, Williams 4-6 2-4 11, Champagnie 7-15 7-7 22, Cole 3-8 0-0 8, Addae-Wusu 5-6 3-3 14, Earlington 4-7 0-0 12, McGriff 1-2 0-0 3, Roberts 2-2 0-0 4, Moore 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 13-16 81.
Halftime_Seton Hall 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 7-22 (Aiken 3-5, Cale 2-6, Reynolds 1-1, Mamukelashvili 1-4, Samuel 0-1, Rhoden 0-5), St. John’s 10-22 (Earlington 4-6, Cole 2-3, McGriff 1-1, Williams 1-1, Addae-Wusu 1-2, Champagnie 1-6, Dunn 0-1, Moore 0-2). Rebounds_Seton Hall 29 (Mamukelashvili 10), St. John’s 30 (Champagnie, Earlington 6). Assists_Seton Hall 15 (Mamukelashvili 4), St. John’s 17 (Dunn, Williams 5). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 12, St. John’s 16.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments