Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. John’s 81, Seton Hall 71

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 9:09 pm
< a min read
      

SETON HALL (13-12)

Mamukelashvili 6-13 2-4 15, Obiagu 3-3 3-5 9, Reynolds 5-8 2-2 13, Cale 3-9 0-0 8, Rhoden 2-11 6-6 10, Aiken 3-7 1-2 10, Samuel 2-4 0-0 4, Molson 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 24-59 16-21 71.

ST. JOHN’S (16-10)

Toro 0-1 0-0 0, Dunn 3-7 1-2 7, Williams 4-6 2-4 11, Champagnie 7-15 7-7 22, Cole 3-8 0-0 8, Addae-Wusu 5-6 3-3 14, Earlington 4-7 0-0 12, McGriff 1-2 0-0 3, Roberts 2-2 0-0 4, Moore 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 13-16 81.

Halftime_Seton Hall 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 7-22 (Aiken 3-5, Cale 2-6, Reynolds 1-1, Mamukelashvili 1-4, Samuel 0-1, Rhoden 0-5), St. John’s 10-22 (Earlington 4-6, Cole 2-3, McGriff 1-1, Williams 1-1, Addae-Wusu 1-2, Champagnie 1-6, Dunn 0-1, Moore 0-2). Rebounds_Seton Hall 29 (Mamukelashvili 10), St. John’s 30 (Champagnie, Earlington 6). Assists_Seton Hall 15 (Mamukelashvili 4), St. John’s 17 (Dunn, Williams 5). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 12, St. John’s 16.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday