St. Louis meets SBU in A10 semis

Saint Louis (14-5, 7-4) vs. Saint Bonaventure (14-4, 12-4)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Semifinals, Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis is ready to take on Saint Bonaventure with the victor securing its place in the A10 championship game. The only regular season meeting came on Feb. 6, when the Billikens outshot Saint Bonaventure from the field 43.4 percent to 36.4 percent and hit five more 3-pointers on their way to the 70-59 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin, Javonte Perkins and Hasahn French have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Billikens points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kyle Lofton has accounted for 40 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. Lofton has 21 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Billikens have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bonnies. Saint Bonaventure has 53 assists on 85 field goals (62.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Saint Louis has assists on 55 of 88 field goals (62.5 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Saint Bonaventure has held opposing teams to 60.5 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

