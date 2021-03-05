On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
St. Peter’s 66, Quinnipiac 64

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 6:48 pm
ST. PETER’S (13-10)

F.Drame 3-8 1-2 7, Ndefo 6-10 3-4 15, Banks 4-14 2-2 13, Edert 4-9 0-0 11, Lee 2-5 4-4 9, Silvera 3-8 2-2 9, H.Drame 1-2 0-0 2, Diahame 0-0 0-0 0, Kamba 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 12-14 66.

QUINNIPIAC (9-12)

Rigoni 0-8 0-0 0, Pinkney 5-6 3-4 13, Kortright 4-10 8-9 18, Williams 2-8 1-2 7, Chenery 1-5 2-3 5, McGuire 5-8 0-0 13, Akot 2-4 0-0 4, Riggins 2-4 0-0 4, Balanc 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 14-18 64.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 33-30. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter’s 8-23 (Edert 3-7, Banks 3-8, Silvera 1-2, Lee 1-4, H.Drame 0-1, Ndefo 0-1), Quinnipiac 8-22 (McGuire 3-4, Kortright 2-5, Williams 2-6, Chenery 1-4, Rigoni 0-3). Rebounds_St. Peter’s 35 (F.Drame 12), Quinnipiac 31 (Pinkney 7). Assists_St. Peter’s 14 (Lee 8), Quinnipiac 15 (McGuire 5). Total Fouls_St. Peter’s 15, Quinnipiac 15.

