St. Peter’s edges Quinnipiac 66-64, splits season series

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 7:20 pm
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — KC Ndefo posted 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as St. Peter’s defeated Quinnipiac 66-64 on Friday in a regular-season finale.

Daryl Banks III had 13 points for St. Peter’s (13-10, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Doug Edert added 11 points. Matthew Lee had eight assists. He also had seven turnovers.

Banks’ 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining gave St. Peter’s the lead for good. Quinnipiac’s Tymu Chenery made two free throws with two seconds left for the final margin.

Luis Kortright had 18 points for the Bobcats (9-12, 7-10). Brendan McGuire added 13 points as did Seth Pinkney, who had four blocks.

Jacob Rigoni, the Bobcats’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 13 points per game, went scoreless (0 of 8).

The Peacocks split the season series. Quinnipiac defeated St. Peter’s 65-60 on Thursday.

Next stop for both teams is next week’s conference tournament in Atlantic City, N.J.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

