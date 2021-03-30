Trending:
Stanford 78, Louisville 63

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 11:40 pm
LOUISVILLE (26-4)

Cochran 1-6 0-0 2, Evans 9-20 0-2 24, Robinson 3-6 1-2 7, Kianna Smith 3-11 0-0 8, Van Lith 3-10 0-0 7, Dixon 2-4 0-0 4, Balogun 0-2 0-0 0, Konno 2-2 0-0 5, Ahlana Smith 3-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-64 1-4 63

STANFORD (29-2)

Brink 4-9 1-5 9, Lexie Hull 6-14 8-9 21, Jones 5-10 0-0 10, Williams 6-20 0-0 14, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Belibi 2-4 1-1 5, Prechtel 6-6 1-2 16, Lacie Hull 0-1 0-0 0, Jump 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-68 11-17 78

Louisville 21 17 12 13 63
Stanford 13 13 22 30 78

3-Point Goals_Louisville 10-19 (Evans 6-8, Smith 2-5, Van Lith 1-4, Balogun 0-1, Konno 1-1), Stanford 7-17 (Brink 0-3, Hull 1-3, Jones 0-1, Williams 2-5, Wilson 1-2, Prechtel 3-3). Assists_Louisville 11 (Evans 3), Stanford 16 (Williams 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 37 (Robinson 4-8), Stanford 45 (Belibi 5-7). Total Fouls_Louisville 17, Stanford 6. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,463.

