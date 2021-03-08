Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Steelers re-sign center J.C. Hassenauer to 1-year contract

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 8:05 pm
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — J.C. Hassenauer will get a shot at being the potential replacement for retired Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey.

The Steelers signed the 25-year-old Hassenauer to a one-year contract on Monday. Hassenauer, who appeared in 15 games for the Steelers in 2020 and made four starts, was an exclusive rights free agent.

Pittsburgh is in the market for a center after Pouncey, a nine-time Pro Bowler, retired on Feb. 12. The Steelers, however, have limited salary cap space to splurge on the open market. They could target a center in the upcoming draft, but the versatile Hassenauer gives them options at the position.

Hassenauer filled in at center late in the season when Pouncey was placed on the COVID-19 restricted list, and in Week 17 when Pouncey was given the week off. Hassenauer also made one start at left guard.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles