Steelers sign defensive lineman Wormley to 2-year deal

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 3:14 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back defensive lineman Chris Wormley on a two-year deal.

The club announced the move on Monday. Pittsburgh is in need of help along the line after veteran Tyson Alualu left in free agency for Jacksonville.

Wormley appeared in 13 games for the Steelers last season after Pittsburgh acquired him from AFC North rival Baltimore. Wormley finished with eight tackles, including one for a loss, one sack and three quarterback hits. He missed three games in the middle of the season with a knee injury.

The Steelers also signed wide receiver Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract.

Simmons spent a portion of 2020 on Houston’s practice squad. Simmons played collegiately at Georgia, catching 35 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

