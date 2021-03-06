Stephen F. Austin 64, Sam Houston St. 59

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (16-5)
Kensmil 7-13 3-4 17, Solomon 2-2 2-4 6, Ca.Johnson 3-7 3-4 9, Kachelries 5-9 6-6 17, Ware 2-9 1-2 5, Antwi-Boasiako 1-2 0-0 2, Hawkins 2-5 0-0 4, Daniels 1-3 2-5 4. Totals 23-50 17-25 64.
SAM HOUSTON ST. (19-8)
Ikpe 1-5 2-2 4, Lampley 4-9 0-0 11, May 0-2 1-2 1, Nutall 4-13 0-2 10, Powers 1-6 2-2 4, Monroe 7-16 9-10 24, Cook 0-5 0-0 0, Scroggins 1-1 3-4 5. Totals 18-57 17-22 59.
Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 28-19. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 1-9 (Kachelries 1-3, Antwi-Boasiako 0-1, Kensmil 0-1, Ware 0-1, Ca.Johnson 0-3), Sam Houston St. 6-29 (Lampley 3-7, Nutall 2-9, Monroe 1-3, Cook 0-5, Powers 0-5). Fouled Out_Ikpe, Lampley. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 38 (Kensmil 8), Sam Houston St. 27 (May 10). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 7 (Kachelries 4), Sam Houston St. 6 (Ikpe, Powers 2). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 16, Sam Houston St. 23. A_1,215 (6,110).
