Stephens leads VMI past Furman 91-90 in OT in SoCon tourney

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:20 pm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jake Stephens scored 25 points as VMI narrowly beat Furman 91-90 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Greg Parham added 21 points and Trey Bonham had 14 points for VMI (13-11). Myles Lewis added 13 points. Stephens hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Noah Gurley scored a career-high 30 points plus seven rebounds and seven assists for the Paladins (16-9). Alex Hunter and Clay Mounce each had 17 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

