Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 5:16 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated C Kevin Plawecki from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Agreed to terms with INF/OF Danny Santana on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHPs Joe Gatto and Tyler Phillips to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHP Duane Underwood Jr. from Chicago Cubs in exchange for INF Shendrik Apostel. Designated RHP Carson Fulmer for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released RHP Jeremy Jeffress.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated D Henri Jokiharju for assignment on the taxi squad. Recalled C Casey Mittelstady and D Brandon Davidson from the taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINES — Recalled D Urho Vaakanainen and C Jack Studnicka from the taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled Ds Wyatt Kalynuk and Lucas Carlsson from Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Casey Mittelstady and D Brandon Davidson from the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Erik Brannstrom from the taxi squad. Designated D Braydon Coburn for assignment on the taxi squad.

