Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned OFs Colin Barber and Zach Daniels, LHP Ryan Hartman, RHP Blair Henley, INF Grae Kessinger and C Lorenzo Quintana to the minor leagues.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHPs Jordan Balazovic, Dakota Chalmers, Jhoan Duran and Bailer Ober to the alternate training site. Reassigned LHP Danny Coulombe and RHP Ian Gibaut to the minor leagues.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Released LHP Philip Pfeifer.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs Junior Fernandez and Johan Quezada to Memphis (Triple-A East).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Joan Adon and INFs Yasel Antuna and Jake Noll to Rochester (Triple-A East).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived RW David Backes.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled LW Dryden Hunt from the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Josh Dunne to a two-year, entry-level contract. Assigned C Josh Dunne to Cleveland (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Toronto F Scott Sabourin one game for his actions during a March 12 game against Laval.

