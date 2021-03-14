Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned OFs Colin Barber and Zach Daniels, LHP Ryan Hartman, RHP Blair Henley, INF Grae Kessinger and C Lorenzo Quintana to the minor leagues.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHPs Jordan Balazovic, Dakota Chalmers, Jhoan Duran and Bailer Ober to the alternate training site. Reassigned LHP Danny Coulombe and RHP Ian Gibaut to the minor leagues.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to Reno (Triple-A West).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Released LHP Philip Pfeifer.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs Junior Fernandez and Johan Quezada to Memphis (Triple-A East).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Joan Adon and INFs Yasel Antuna and Jake Noll to Rochester (Triple-A East).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived RW David Backes.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled LW Dryden Hunt from the taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Josh Dunne to a two-year, entry-level contract. Assigned C Josh Dunne to Cleveland (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Toronto F Scott Sabourin one game for his actions during a March 12 game against Laval.
