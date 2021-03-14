Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned OFs Colin Barber and Zach Daniels, LHP Ryan Hartman, RHP Blair Henley, INF Grae Kessinger and C Lorenzo Quintana to minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHPs Jordan Balazovic, Dakota Chalmers, Jhoan Duran and Bailer Ober to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Reassigned LHP Danny Coulombe and RHP Ian Gibaut to minor league camp.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Released LHP Philip Pfeifer.

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Carson Fulmer off waivers from Pittsburgh.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs Junior Fernandez and Johan Quezada to Memphis (Triple-A East).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Joan Adon and INFs Yasel Antuna and Jake Noll to Rochester (Triple-A East).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived RW David Backes.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled LW Dryden Hunt from the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Josh Dunne to a two-year, entry-level contract. Assigned C Josh Dunne to Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Donovan Sebrango to a three-year entry-level contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled C Luke Johnson from the taxi sqaud.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Toronto F Scott Sabourin one game for his actions during a March 12 game against Laval.

