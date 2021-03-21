Trending:
Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 10:28 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with C Salvador Perez on a four-year contract from 2022-25.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Jordan Weems to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned C Deivy Grullon, SS Jose Garcia, RF Scott Heineman and RHPs Hector Perez and Art Warren to Louisville (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Steven Wright to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for an incident during a March 19 game against Utah.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OLB Jeremiah Attaouchu to a two-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Acquired OG Gabe Jackson from Las Vegas in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Nathan Bastian on injured reserve retroactive to March 18. Recalled F Michael McLeod from the taxi squad. Reassigned D Josh Jacobs and G Gilles Senn from the taxi squad to Binghamton (AHL). Assigned Ds Jeremy Groleau and David Quenneville from Binghamton (AHL) to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Placed D Jack Johnson on injured reserve.<

