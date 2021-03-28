Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Joe Jimenez to Toledo (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 2B Nicky Lopez to Omaha (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Wade Davis.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHPs Chris Mazza and Trevor Richards and LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned SS Anderson Tejeda to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Designated C Drew Butera and RHP Nick Vincent for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jon Duplantier to Reno (Triple-A West) Designated CF Alek Thomas for assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Released 3B Jake Lamb. Designated RF Phillip Ervin for assignment. Selected the contract of 3B Pablo Sandoval.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contracts of INFs Matt Duffy, Eric Sogard and Ildemaro Vargas and LHP Rex Brothers.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Kodi Whitley and OF Lane Thomas to Memphis (Triple-A East). Reassigned Cs Tyler Heineman and Dennis Ortega and INFs Max Moroff and Jose Rondon to the alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LF LaMonte Wade Jr. to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of LHP Luis Avilan. Designated RHP Dakota Bacus for assignment. Reassigned LHP Seth Romero and RHP Rogelio Armenteros to the alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LB Jordan Evans to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jack Studnicka and LW Anton Blidh from the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated RW Liam Foudy and LW Stefan Matteau for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Mikko Lehtonene from the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Nick Merkley from the taxi squad. Loaned F Mikhail Maltsev to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Zach Fucale to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

