Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Joe Jimenez to Toledo (Triple-A East).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 2B Nicky Lopez to Omaha (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Wade Davis.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned INF Vimael Machin and OF Seth Brown to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHPs Chris Mazza, Trevor Richards and LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (Triple-A East).
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned SS Anderson Tejeda to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Designated C Drew Butera and RHP Nick Vincent for assignment.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jon Duplantier to Reno (Triple-A West) Designated CF Alek Thomas for assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Released 3B Jake Lamb. Designated RF Phillip Ervin for assignment. Selected the contract of 3B Pablo Sandoval.
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contracts of INFs Matt Duffy, Eric Sogard and Ildemaro Vargas and LHP Rex Brothers from Iowa (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Released LHP Mike Montgomery.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Kodi Whitley and OF Lane Thomas to Memphis (Triple-A East). Reassigned Cs Tyler Heineman and Dennis Ortega and INFs Max Moroff and Jose Rondon to the alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LF LaMonte Wade Jr. to Sacramento (Triple-A West).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of LHP Luis Avilan. Designated RHP Dakota Bacus for assignment. Reassigned LHP Seth Romero and RHP Rogelio Armenteros to the alternate training site.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LB Jordan Evans to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jack Studnicka and LW Anton Blidh from the taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated RW Liam Foudy and LW Stefan Matteau for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Mikko Lehtonene from the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Nick Merkley from the taxi squad. Loaned F Mikhail Maltsev to the taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from the taxi squad.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed G Zach Fucale to a two-year, two-way contract extension.
<
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments