Syracuse 64, Clemson 54

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 6:58 pm
CLEMSON (15-5)

Simms 3-10 0-0 6, Tyson 3-9 0-0 6, Hemenway 3-7 2-2 11, Honor 0-3 0-0 0, Trapp 1-7 0-0 3, Dawes 4-6 0-0 11, Hunter 3-6 0-0 7, Baehre 2-5 0-0 5, Newman 1-4 0-0 3, Hall 0-2 2-4 2, Prosper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 4-6 54.

SYRACUSE (14-8)

Dolezaj 0-2 0-1 0, Griffin 8-14 0-0 22, Guerrier 3-10 2-2 8, Boeheim 6-15 3-3 17, Girard 3-8 0-0 7, Richmond 0-4 5-6 5, Braswell 1-3 2-3 5, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 12-15 64.

Halftime_Syracuse 25-22. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 10-29 (Dawes 3-5, Hemenway 3-6, Baehre 1-2, Newman 1-2, Hunter 1-4, Trapp 1-5, Simms 0-1, Honor 0-2, Tyson 0-2), Syracuse 10-32 (Griffin 6-12, Boeheim 2-10, Braswell 1-2, Girard 1-3, Richmond 0-1, Guerrier 0-4). Rebounds_Clemson 31 (Simms 8), Syracuse 37 (Griffin 10). Assists_Clemson 17 (Trapp 5), Syracuse 14 (Girard 7). Total Fouls_Clemson 14, Syracuse 11.

