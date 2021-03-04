Trending:
Syracuse 67, Boston College 61

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 5:47 pm
BOSTON COLLEGE (7-12)

Ford 2-3 3-4 7, Soule 4-16 5-6 13, Dickens 5-8 0-0 14, Garraud 3-11 2-2 9, Swartz 4-14 2-3 11, Batts 1-3 0-0 2, VanTimmeren 1-5 3-4 5, Palmieri 0-0 0-0 0, Ivey 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-63 15-19 61

SYRACUSE (13-7)

Strautmane 5-8 0-0 13, Cardoso 2-4 0-2 4, Engstler 3-13 1-3 8, Lewis 7-16 6-7 21, Williams 0-5 6-6 6, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-3 3-4 3, Finklea-Guity 5-7 2-3 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-56 18-25 67

Boston College 11 16 10 24 61
Syracuse 16 15 15 21 67

3-Point Goals_Boston College 6-27 (Dickens 4-7, Garraud 1-9, Swartz 1-7, VanTimmeren 0-2, Ivey 0-2), Syracuse 5-16 (Strautmane 3-5, Engstler 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Williams 0-3, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-3). Assists_Boston College 10 (Garraud 5), Syracuse 10 (Lewis 5). Fouled Out_Boston College Dickens. Rebounds_Boston College 36 (Ford 3-5), Syracuse 43 (Engstler 5-15). Total Fouls_Boston College 23, Syracuse 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_609.

