Sports News

Syracuse 68, Florida St. 67

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 5:20 pm
< a min read
      

SYRACUSE (14-7)

Strautmane 4-9 0-0 11, Cardoso 5-9 6-9 16, Engstler 4-8 0-2 10, Lewis 3-13 6-6 12, Williams 0-9 0-0 0, Djaldi-Tabdi 3-8 4-4 11, Finklea-Guity 4-4 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 16-21 68

FLORIDA ST. (10-8)

Myers 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 10-17 3-4 25, Jones 2-7 1-6 5, Puisis 2-6 0-0 6, Weber 2-6 3-4 8, Baldwin 2-3 2-2 6, England 2-5 1-1 5, Lassiter 0-2 0-0 0, Wilkinson 4-8 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-59 10-17 67

Syracuse 8 19 25 16 68
Florida St. 22 17 16 12 67

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 6-27 (Strautmane 3-8, Engstler 2-4, Lewis 0-4, Williams 0-5, Djaldi-Tabdi 1-6), Florida St. 5-13 (Jackson 2-3, Puisis 2-5, Weber 1-3, Lassiter 0-2). Assists_Syracuse 8 (Lewis 4), Florida St. 15 (Jackson 7). Fouled Out_Florida St. Myers. Rebounds_Syracuse 41 (Strautmane 2-5), Florida St. 32 (Team 4-4). Total Fouls_Syracuse 15, Florida St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_592.

