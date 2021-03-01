On Air: Federal News Network program
Syracuse 72, North Carolina 70

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 9:14 pm
NORTH CAROLINA (15-8)

Brooks 5-9 1-2 11, Bacot 7-10 4-5 18, Love 3-10 2-4 10, Walton 1-10 0-0 2, Black 2-6 2-3 6, Davis 3-9 2-2 9, Sharpe 2-5 2-4 6, Platek 1-3 0-0 3, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 26-68 14-22 70.

SYRACUSE (13-8)

Dolezaj 3-7 2-3 8, Griffin 1-10 2-2 4, Guerrier 8-13 0-0 18, Boeheim 9-20 2-3 26, Girard 1-3 2-4 4, Richmond 3-8 0-0 6, Edwards 2-5 2-2 6, Braswell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 10-14 72.

Halftime_Syracuse 34-28. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 4-20 (Love 2-5, Platek 1-2, Davis 1-3, Black 0-1, Harris 0-2, Walton 0-7), Syracuse 8-27 (Boeheim 6-13, Guerrier 2-5, Richmond 0-1, Girard 0-2, Griffin 0-6). Rebounds_North Carolina 48 (Bacot 15), Syracuse 30 (Edwards 8). Assists_North Carolina 16 (Love, Black, Davis 3), Syracuse 18 (Richmond 9). Total Fouls_North Carolina 16, Syracuse 17.

