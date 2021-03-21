Syracuse 72, S. Dakota St. 55

S. DAKOTA ST. (21-4)

Burckhard 7-13 3-3 17, Nelson 3-6 4-5 11, Greer 4-11 0-0 9, Irwin 1-8 1-2 3, Theuninck 2-8 0-0 5, Nesheim 0-1 0-0 0, Theisen 1-6 3-4 5, Byom 0-1 0-0 0, Herzberg 0-0 0-0 0, Vlastuin 2-6 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 11-14 55

SYRACUSE (15-8)

Strautmane 5-10 0-0 13, Cardoso 4-9 4-6 12, Engstler 6-14 2-4 18, Lewis 5-18 2-3 14, Mangakahia 4-9 0-0 11, Djaldi-Tabdi 1-5 0-0 2, Finklea-Guity 0-3 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-68 10-15 72

S. Dakota St. 17 14 17 7 — 55 Syracuse 21 16 13 22 — 72

3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 4-20 (Burckhard 0-1, Nelson 1-1, Greer 1-6, Irwin 0-3, Theuninck 1-6, Vlastuin 1-3), Syracuse 12-31 (Strautmane 3-7, Engstler 4-8, Lewis 2-8, Mangakahia 3-8). Assists_S. Dakota St. 10 (Irwin 5), Syracuse 15 (Mangakahia 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 46 (Team 5-9), Syracuse 38 (Strautmane 4-10). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 14, Syracuse 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.