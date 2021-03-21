Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Syracuse 72, S. Dakota St. 55

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 8:52 pm
< a min read
      

S. DAKOTA ST. (21-4)

Burckhard 7-13 3-3 17, Nelson 3-6 4-5 11, Greer 4-11 0-0 9, Irwin 1-8 1-2 3, Theuninck 2-8 0-0 5, Nesheim 0-1 0-0 0, Theisen 1-6 3-4 5, Byom 0-1 0-0 0, Herzberg 0-0 0-0 0, Vlastuin 2-6 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 11-14 55

SYRACUSE (15-8)

Strautmane 5-10 0-0 13, Cardoso 4-9 4-6 12, Engstler 6-14 2-4 18, Lewis 5-18 2-3 14, Mangakahia 4-9 0-0 11, Djaldi-Tabdi 1-5 0-0 2, Finklea-Guity 0-3 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-68 10-15 72

S. Dakota St. 17 14 17 7 55
Syracuse 21 16 13 22 72

3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 4-20 (Burckhard 0-1, Nelson 1-1, Greer 1-6, Irwin 0-3, Theuninck 1-6, Vlastuin 1-3), Syracuse 12-31 (Strautmane 3-7, Engstler 4-8, Lewis 2-8, Mangakahia 3-8). Assists_S. Dakota St. 10 (Irwin 5), Syracuse 15 (Mangakahia 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 46 (Team 5-9), Syracuse 38 (Strautmane 4-10). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 14, Syracuse 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

BLM ranger becomes first permanent female law enforcement officer to wear badge of four federal land management agencies