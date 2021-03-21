On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Syracuse 75, No. 13 West Virginia 72

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 7:32 pm
< a min read
      

SYRACUSE (18-9)

Dolezaj 4-6 4-4 12, Griffin 1-4 0-0 3, Guerrier 5-9 0-2 12, Boeheim 8-17 3-4 25, Girard 4-8 0-1 12, Braswell 3-6 0-0 7, Richmond 2-2 0-0 4, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 7-11 75.

WEST VIRGINIA (19-10)

Bridges 1-4 2-2 4, Culver 2-9 3-3 7, Matthews 6-16 2-2 14, McBride 4-10 0-0 11, McNeil 8-15 0-0 23, Sherman 4-12 2-2 11, Osabuohien 1-4 0-2 2, McCabe 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-70 9-11 72.

Halftime_Syracuse 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 14-31 (Boeheim 6-13, Girard 4-8, Guerrier 2-3, Braswell 1-3, Griffin 1-4), West Virginia 11-26 (McNeil 7-13, McBride 3-5, Sherman 1-5, Matthews 0-1, Bridges 0-2). Rebounds_Syracuse 27 (Guerrier 7), West Virginia 37 (Bridges, Osabuohien 9). Assists_Syracuse 18 (Girard 7), West Virginia 18 (McBride 7). Total Fouls_Syracuse 14, West Virginia 15.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

BLM ranger becomes first permanent female law enforcement officer to wear badge of four federal land management agencies