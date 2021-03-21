Syracuse 75, No. 13 West Virginia 72

SYRACUSE (18-9)

Dolezaj 4-6 4-4 12, Griffin 1-4 0-0 3, Guerrier 5-9 0-2 12, Boeheim 8-17 3-4 25, Girard 4-8 0-1 12, Braswell 3-6 0-0 7, Richmond 2-2 0-0 4, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 7-11 75.

WEST VIRGINIA (19-10)

Bridges 1-4 2-2 4, Culver 2-9 3-3 7, Matthews 6-16 2-2 14, McBride 4-10 0-0 11, McNeil 8-15 0-0 23, Sherman 4-12 2-2 11, Osabuohien 1-4 0-2 2, McCabe 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-70 9-11 72.

Halftime_Syracuse 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 14-31 (Boeheim 6-13, Girard 4-8, Guerrier 2-3, Braswell 1-3, Griffin 1-4), West Virginia 11-26 (McNeil 7-13, McBride 3-5, Sherman 1-5, Matthews 0-1, Bridges 0-2). Rebounds_Syracuse 27 (Guerrier 7), West Virginia 37 (Bridges, Osabuohien 9). Assists_Syracuse 18 (Girard 7), West Virginia 18 (McBride 7). Total Fouls_Syracuse 14, West Virginia 15.

