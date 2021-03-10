On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Syracuse 89, NC State 68

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 2:04 pm
< a min read
      

NC STATE (13-9)

Bates 5-12 2-2 12, Funderburk 2-5 10-12 14, Hellems 3-11 0-0 7, Hayes 3-11 1-1 9, Seabron 4-10 3-5 11, Beverly 2-4 3-3 9, Moore 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 21-58 19-23 68.

SYRACUSE (15-8)

Dolezaj 3-4 1-2 7, Griffin 5-9 0-0 12, Guerrier 5-7 0-0 12, Boeheim 10-16 1-1 27, Girard 4-12 4-5 14, Braswell 4-5 1-1 11, Edwards 2-4 0-0 4, Richmond 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-60 7-9 89.

Halftime_Syracuse 43-38. 3-Point Goals_NC State 7-17 (Beverly 2-4, Hayes 2-4, Moore 2-4, Hellems 1-4, Seabron 0-1), Syracuse 14-29 (Boeheim 6-12, Braswell 2-3, Guerrier 2-3, Griffin 2-5, Girard 2-6). Fouled Out_Guerrier. Rebounds_NC State 27 (Seabron 8), Syracuse 32 (Griffin, Edwards 8). Assists_NC State 11 (Beverly 4), Syracuse 19 (Griffin, Boeheim 5). Total Fouls_NC State 12, Syracuse 19.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

For the first time ever, a B-1 landed in the Arctic circle