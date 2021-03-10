Syracuse 89, NC State 68

NC STATE (13-9)

Bates 5-12 2-2 12, Funderburk 2-5 10-12 14, Hellems 3-11 0-0 7, Hayes 3-11 1-1 9, Seabron 4-10 3-5 11, Beverly 2-4 3-3 9, Moore 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 21-58 19-23 68.

SYRACUSE (15-8)

Dolezaj 3-4 1-2 7, Griffin 5-9 0-0 12, Guerrier 5-7 0-0 12, Boeheim 10-16 1-1 27, Girard 4-12 4-5 14, Braswell 4-5 1-1 11, Edwards 2-4 0-0 4, Richmond 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-60 7-9 89.

Halftime_Syracuse 43-38. 3-Point Goals_NC State 7-17 (Beverly 2-4, Hayes 2-4, Moore 2-4, Hellems 1-4, Seabron 0-1), Syracuse 14-29 (Boeheim 6-12, Braswell 2-3, Guerrier 2-3, Griffin 2-5, Girard 2-6). Fouled Out_Guerrier. Rebounds_NC State 27 (Seabron 8), Syracuse 32 (Griffin, Edwards 8). Assists_NC State 11 (Beverly 4), Syracuse 19 (Griffin, Boeheim 5). Total Fouls_NC State 12, Syracuse 19.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.