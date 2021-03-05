Tarleton St. 65, Rio Grande 47

TARLETON ST. (9-10)
Dotsenko 0-2 0-0 0, Hicks 5-7 9-10 21, Bogues 1-4 0-0 2, Gipson 7-13 0-0 17, Daniel 3-7 3-3 10, Jackson 1-6 7-8 9, Golden 2-5 0-0 4, Baggett 0-0 0-0 0, Hopkins 0-2 0-0 0, Madimba 0-0 2-2 2, Small 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 21-23 65.
RIO GRANDE (9-8)
M.Nelson 3-8 1-3 8, Otchere 0-2 2-2 2, Dibiamaka 4-10 1-2 11, Johnson 2-9 0-1 6, Levi 3-10 0-0 7, R.Nelson 1-5 6-6 9, Butler 1-4 1-2 4, McClain 0-0 0-0 0, Raines 0-2 0-0 0, Lawrence-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bratton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-50 11-16 47.
Halftime_Tarleton St. 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 6-11 (Gipson 3-4, Hicks 2-2, Daniel 1-1, Bogues 0-1, Dotsenko 0-1, Hopkins 0-1, Jackson 0-1), Rio Grande 8-31 (Dibiamaka 2-7, Johnson 2-7, R.Nelson 1-2, Butler 1-3, M.Nelson 1-4, Levi 1-6, Raines 0-2). Rebounds_Tarleton St. 31 (Hicks 11), Rio Grande 25 (Levi 7). Assists_Tarleton St. 13 (Jackson 4), Rio Grande 10 (Levi, R.Nelson 4). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 19, Rio Grande 24. A_510 (2,500).
