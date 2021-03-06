Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tarleton St. 69, Rio Grande 58

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 10:20 pm
< a min read
      

TARLETON ST. (10-10)

Hicks 5-11 1-3 11, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Bogues 1-5 0-0 2, Gipson 9-12 5-6 24, Daniel 1-4 0-1 2, Dotsenko 6-11 1-2 15, Small 2-6 1-2 5, Golden 2-3 0-0 4, Hopkins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-59 8-14 69.

RIO GRANDE (9-9)

Bratton 3-4 3-4 9, Otchere 1-1 0-4 2, Levi 6-10 4-5 19, McClain 2-4 0-0 4, Mora 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-11 2-3 4, Dibiamaka 2-6 0-0 4, M.Nelson 2-4 2-2 7, Raines 1-4 0-0 3, R.Nelson 2-2 0-0 5, Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Lawrence-Anderson 0-1 1-2 1, I.Garcia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 12-20 58.

Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 3-10 (Dotsenko 2-4, Gipson 1-2, Bogues 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Hicks 0-1, Small 0-1), Rio Grande 6-26 (Levi 3-4, R.Nelson 1-1, M.Nelson 1-2, Raines 1-4, Mora 0-1, Butler 0-2, McClain 0-2, Dibiamaka 0-4, Johnson 0-6). Rebounds_Tarleton St. 27 (Small 8), Rio Grande 38 (Bratton 9). Assists_Tarleton St. 20 (Bogues 6), Rio Grande 12 (Levi 7). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 18, Rio Grande 19. A_161 (2,500).

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday