Tarleton St. 69, Rio Grande 58

TARLETON ST. (10-10)
Hicks 5-11 1-3 11, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Bogues 1-5 0-0 2, Gipson 9-12 5-6 24, Daniel 1-4 0-1 2, Dotsenko 6-11 1-2 15, Small 2-6 1-2 5, Golden 2-3 0-0 4, Hopkins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-59 8-14 69.
RIO GRANDE (9-9)
Bratton 3-4 3-4 9, Otchere 1-1 0-4 2, Levi 6-10 4-5 19, McClain 2-4 0-0 4, Mora 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-11 2-3 4, Dibiamaka 2-6 0-0 4, M.Nelson 2-4 2-2 7, Raines 1-4 0-0 3, R.Nelson 2-2 0-0 5, Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Lawrence-Anderson 0-1 1-2 1, I.Garcia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 12-20 58.
Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 3-10 (Dotsenko 2-4, Gipson 1-2, Bogues 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Hicks 0-1, Small 0-1), Rio Grande 6-26 (Levi 3-4, R.Nelson 1-1, M.Nelson 1-2, Raines 1-4, Mora 0-1, Butler 0-2, McClain 0-2, Dibiamaka 0-4, Johnson 0-6). Rebounds_Tarleton St. 27 (Small 8), Rio Grande 38 (Bratton 9). Assists_Tarleton St. 20 (Bogues 6), Rio Grande 12 (Levi 7). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 18, Rio Grande 19. A_161 (2,500).
