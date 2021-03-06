On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tarleton State defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 65-47

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 12:04 am
< a min read
      

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Freddy Hicks had a season-high 21 points plus 11 rebounds as Tarleton State defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 65-47 on Friday night.

Montre’ Gipson had 17 points for Tarleton State (9-10, 4-7 Western Athletic Conference). Shakur Daniel added 10 points. Hicks hit 9 of 10 free throws.

Uche Dibiamaka had 11 points for the Vaqueros (9-8, 2-4), who shot just 14 of 50 (28%) from the floor and have lost four consecutive games.

___

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday