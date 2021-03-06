TCU looks to knock off No. 15 Texas

No. 15 Texas (16-7, 10-6) vs. TCU (12-12, 5-10)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas looks to give TCU its 10th straight loss to ranked opponents. TCU’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 2 Baylor Bears 75-72 on Feb. 29, 2020. Texas won 69-65 at Oklahoma in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas has benefited heavily from its seniors. Andrew Jones, Matt Coleman III, Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Longhorns points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: A. Jones has connected on 30.5 percent of the 141 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 79.1 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Longhorns have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Horned Frogs. TCU has 29 assists on 65 field goals (44.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Texas has assists on 36 of 69 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas as a team has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big 12 teams.

