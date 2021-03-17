On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Team NZ beats Luna Rossa 7-3 to retain the America’s Cup

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 12:17 am
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Team New Zealand has retained the America’s Cup, beating Italian challenger Luna Rossa 7-3 in the 36th match for sailing’s oldest trophy.

The defender came into the sixth day of racing Wednesday at match point, with a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 race series. Team New Zealand won the 10th race by 46 seconds in a shifty north-easterly breeze to complete its defense of the famous Auld Mug.

