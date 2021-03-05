On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tennessee fires Kevin Steele less than 2 months after hiring

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 6:40 pm
< a min read
      

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has fired Kevin Steele, and the longtime football coach could be paid up to $860,870 in severance for a job he had for seven weeks.

Steele was fired Tuesday without cause. He was given until Friday to turn in any university property still in his possession, according to a copy of his termination letter.

Tennessee hired the former Auburn defensive coordinator Jan. 12 when Jeremy Pruitt remained head coach. But Pruitt was fired Jan. 18, and Tennessee hired Josh Heupel on Jan. 27. Heupel wrapped up his coaching staff earlier this week, and Tim Banks is his new defensive coordinator.

Steele will be paid out in monthly installments through Jan. 31, 2023, though he is required to try to get a job that would help ease how much Tennessee has to pay him.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday