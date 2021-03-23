On Air: Panel Discussions
Texans QB Watson facing 14 lawsuits alleging sex assault

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 11:52 am
1 min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — A 14th woman has filed a lawsuit accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment.

The claims in the latest suit, which was filed late Monday night in a Harris County state district court, are similar to those in the earlier cases in which the women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. The most recent lawsuit was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her in July 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Six others lawsuits were filed earlier Monday while the others were filed last week.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless,” while the NFL player has broadly denied he acted inappropriately.

The 14 women, who have sued separately, have not been identified in the lawsuits. They are represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who’s said he planned to submit evidence from several of the women to investigators.

Authorities have declined to comment on the allegations.

The NFL has said it’s investigating the allegations against Watson.

Watson is one of the league’s top quarterbacks but has asked to be traded from the Texans, who had a 4-12 record last season.

