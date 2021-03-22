Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas A&M 84, Troy 80

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 9:40 pm
< a min read
      

TROY (22-6)

Dye 12-22 2-2 26, Koranga 9-13 2-5 20, Johnson 3-11 1-1 8, Robinson 1-12 2-2 4, Sandifer 3-11 2-3 11, Dunlap 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 3-7 1-2 7, Rosario 0-0 0-0 0, Hartsfield 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-77 12-17 80

TEXAS A&M (24-2)

Jones 3-9 5-6 11, Johnson 7-14 2-4 16, Nixon 6-10 7-8 21, Wells 4-11 0-0 9, Wilson 6-16 0-0 12, Zaay Green 2-6 0-0 4, McKinzie Green 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 1-3 2-2 4, Pitts 1-3 4-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-72 20-24 84

Troy 17 18 23 22 80
Texas A&M 25 24 16 19 84

3-Point Goals_Troy 4-23 (Koranga 0-1, Johnson 1-8, Robinson 0-5, Sandifer 3-9), Texas A&M 4-10 (Nixon 2-4, Wells 1-2, Green 0-2, Pitts 1-2). Assists_Troy 12 (Robinson 5), Texas A&M 11 (Wilson 6). Fouled Out_Troy Dye, Moore. Rebounds_Troy 48 (Moore 5-8), Texas A&M 42 (Johnson 6-14). Total Fouls_Troy 25, Texas A&M 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Change Simple...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors with the Defense Logistics Agency prepare boxes of vaccines for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower