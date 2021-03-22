Texas A&M 84, Troy 80

TROY (22-6)

Dye 12-22 2-2 26, Koranga 9-13 2-5 20, Johnson 3-11 1-1 8, Robinson 1-12 2-2 4, Sandifer 3-11 2-3 11, Dunlap 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 3-7 1-2 7, Rosario 0-0 0-0 0, Hartsfield 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-77 12-17 80

TEXAS A&M (24-2)

Jones 3-9 5-6 11, Johnson 7-14 2-4 16, Nixon 6-10 7-8 21, Wells 4-11 0-0 9, Wilson 6-16 0-0 12, Zaay Green 2-6 0-0 4, McKinzie Green 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 1-3 2-2 4, Pitts 1-3 4-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-72 20-24 84

Troy 17 18 23 22 — 80 Texas A&M 25 24 16 19 — 84

3-Point Goals_Troy 4-23 (Koranga 0-1, Johnson 1-8, Robinson 0-5, Sandifer 3-9), Texas A&M 4-10 (Nixon 2-4, Wells 1-2, Green 0-2, Pitts 1-2). Assists_Troy 12 (Robinson 5), Texas A&M 11 (Wilson 6). Fouled Out_Troy Dye, Moore. Rebounds_Troy 48 (Moore 5-8), Texas A&M 42 (Johnson 6-14). Total Fouls_Troy 25, Texas A&M 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.