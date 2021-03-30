Texas opens 2021 season at Kansas City

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals

Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Brad Keller (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Texas Rangers for opening day.

The Royals went 15-15 in home games in 2020. Kansas City hit 68 total home runs with 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.

The Rangers finished 6-24 in road games in 2020. Texas hit .217 as a team last year and hit 62 total home runs.

INJURIES: Royals: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

