Texas Southern 80, Alcorn St. 78

ALCORN ST. (6-11)
Fairley 0-2 0-0 0, Crosby 2-6 4-4 8, Joshua 10-16 6-8 30, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, O.Walker 5-11 2-2 13, Pierce 6-13 2-2 18, Hardmon 1-2 0-0 2, Corbett 3-9 1-2 7, Thorn 0-1 0-0 0, Lowe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 15-18 78.
TEXAS SOUTHERN (12-8)
Alexander 2-7 10-10 14, Nicholas 4-6 5-5 13, Rasas 1-5 2-4 4, Gilliam 4-8 2-2 11, Weathers 6-11 6-9 18, Hopkins 4-11 7-9 17, Jones 1-7 0-0 3, Brigham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 32-39 80.
Halftime_Alcorn St. 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 9-18 (Joshua 4-4, Pierce 4-8, O.Walker 1-2, Crosby 0-1, Thorn 0-1, Corbett 0-2), Texas Southern 4-22 (Hopkins 2-8, Gilliam 1-3, Jones 1-5, Alexander 0-3, Weathers 0-3). Rebounds_Alcorn St. 30 (Joshua, Corbett 8), Texas Southern 34 (Alexander 9). Assists_Alcorn St. 9 (Joshua 4), Texas Southern 8 (Weathers 3). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 27, Texas Southern 19.
