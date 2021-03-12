On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas Southern beats Jackson St. 84-81 in OT in SWAC tourney

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 7:03 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Weathers had a season-high 30 points to carry Texas Southern to an 84-81 overtime win over Jackson State in the semifinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Weathers dribbled it down the right side of the court and sank an open 3-ponter from the wing to force overtime. He also scored the final five points of the extra session.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 14 points and seven rebounds for Texas Southern (15-8). Justin Hopkins added 12 points.

Tristan Jarrett scored 35 points for Jackson State (12-6). Jayveous McKinnis had 16 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, and Jonas James added 12 points.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development