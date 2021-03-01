On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 12:56 pm
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (27) 20-1 747 1
2. Texas A&M (2) 22-1 703 3
3. NC State 17-2 687 2
4. Stanford (1) 22-2 672 4
5. Louisville 21-2 605 6
6. Baylor 19-2 604 7
7. South Carolina 19-4 575 5
8. Maryland 19-2 565 8
9. UCLA 14-4 500 10
10. Indiana 16-4 485 11
11. Arizona 15-4 431 9
12. Michigan 13-3 369 12
13. Arkansas 19-7 367 16
14. Tennessee 15-6 323 20
15. South Florida 14-2 304 13
16. Georgia 18-5 252 17
17. Kentucky 16-7 227 19
18. Gonzaga 21-3 224 21
19. Oregon 13-7 201 14
20. West Virginia 18-4 199 18
21. South Dakota St. 21-2 163 22
22. Ohio St. 13-6 158 15
23. Missouri St. 18-2 147 23
24. Rutgers 12-3 120 25
25. DePaul 14-6 31 24

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 22, Stephen F Austin 16, Marquette 14, Oklahoma St. 9, Oregon St. 9, Iowa 6, Virginia Tech 6, Georgia Tech 5, Northwestern 4.

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday