The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (27) 20-1 747 1 2. Texas A&M (2) 22-1 703 3 3. NC State 17-2 687 2 4. Stanford (1) 22-2 672 4 5. Louisville 21-2 605 6 6. Baylor 19-2 604 7 7. South Carolina 19-4 575 5 8. Maryland 19-2 565 8 9. UCLA 14-4 500 10 10. Indiana 16-4 485 11 11. Arizona 15-4 431 9 12. Michigan 13-3 369 12 13. Arkansas 19-7 367 16 14. Tennessee 15-6 323 20 15. South Florida 14-2 304 13 16. Georgia 18-5 252 17 17. Kentucky 16-7 227 19 18. Gonzaga 21-3 224 21 19. Oregon 13-7 201 14 20. West Virginia 18-4 199 18 21. South Dakota St. 21-2 163 22 22. Ohio St. 13-6 158 15 23. Missouri St. 18-2 147 23 24. Rutgers 12-3 120 25 25. DePaul 14-6 31 24

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 22, Stephen F Austin 16, Marquette 14, Oklahoma St. 9, Oregon St. 9, Iowa 6, Virginia Tech 6, Georgia Tech 5, Northwestern 4.

