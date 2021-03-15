On Air: What's Working In Washington
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
March 15, 2021 1:08 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (23) 24-1 742 1
2. Stanford (5) 25-2 704 2
3. NC State (2) 20-2 697 3
4. Texas A&M 23-2 625 4
5. Baylor 25-2 623 6
6. South Carolina 22-4 616 5
7. Maryland 24-2 582 7
8. Louisville 23-3 571 7
9. UCLA 16-5 500 10
10. Georgia 20-6 447 12
11. Arizona 16-5 440 11
12. Indiana 18-5 432 9
13. Tennessee 16-7 354 14
14. Gonzaga 23-3 294 16
15. Arkansas 19-8 287 15
16. Michigan 14-5 283 13
17. West Virginia 21-6 260 17
18. Kentucky 17-8 252 18
19. South Florida 18-3 233 20
20. Missouri St. 21-2 191 21
21. Rutgers 14-4 188 19
22. Ohio St. 13-7 75 22
23. Oregon 13-8 70 23
24. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 68 24
25. South Dakota St. 21-3 50 25

Others receiving votes: Iowa 43, Stephen F Austin 35, Marquette 27, Oregon St. 21, Virginia Tech 9, Northwestern 9, Georgia Tech 9, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 2, South Dakota 1, UCF 1, Cal baptist 1.

Copyright © 2021 .

Sports News

