The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (23)
|24-1
|742
|1
|2. Stanford (5)
|25-2
|704
|2
|3. NC State (2)
|20-2
|697
|3
|4. Texas A&M
|23-2
|625
|4
|5. Baylor
|25-2
|623
|6
|6. South Carolina
|22-4
|616
|5
|7. Maryland
|24-2
|582
|7
|8. Louisville
|23-3
|571
|7
|9. UCLA
|16-5
|500
|10
|10. Georgia
|20-6
|447
|12
|11. Arizona
|16-5
|440
|11
|12. Indiana
|18-5
|432
|9
|13. Tennessee
|16-7
|354
|14
|14. Gonzaga
|23-3
|294
|16
|15. Arkansas
|19-8
|287
|15
|16. Michigan
|14-5
|283
|13
|17. West Virginia
|21-6
|260
|17
|18. Kentucky
|17-8
|252
|18
|19. South Florida
|18-3
|233
|20
|20. Missouri St.
|21-2
|191
|21
|21. Rutgers
|14-4
|188
|19
|22. Ohio St.
|13-7
|75
|22
|23. Oregon
|13-8
|70
|23
|24. Florida Gulf Coast
|26-2
|68
|24
|25. South Dakota St.
|21-3
|50
|25
Others receiving votes: Iowa 43, Stephen F Austin 35, Marquette 27, Oregon St. 21, Virginia Tech 9, Northwestern 9, Georgia Tech 9, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 2, South Dakota 1, UCF 1, Cal baptist 1.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments