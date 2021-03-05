The Citadel 100, W. Carolina 86

W. CAROLINA (11-16)

Cork 6-9 2-3 14, Hightower 1-6 0-0 2, Faulkner 8-15 10-14 29, Gibson 4-12 3-4 12, M.Halvorsen 3-10 2-3 10, McMahon 4-8 1-2 12, Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Ransom 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-65 18-26 86.

THE CITADEL (13-11)

Brown 8-15 2-3 19, Clark 6-8 5-6 18, Abee 5-13 4-4 17, Moffe 6-11 3-4 18, Rice 4-8 3-3 12, Webster 0-1 3-5 3, Fitzgibbons 3-5 4-4 13, Gammons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 24-29 100.

Halftime_W. Carolina 39-32. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 10-34 (Faulkner 3-6, McMahon 3-6, M.Halvorsen 2-9, Harris 1-3, Gibson 1-8, Hightower 0-2), The Citadel 12-29 (Fitzgibbons 3-5, Moffe 3-5, Abee 3-8, Clark 1-2, Brown 1-4, Rice 1-5). Fouled Out_Hightower, Brown. Rebounds_W. Carolina 28 (Cork 10), The Citadel 38 (Brown 13). Assists_W. Carolina 12 (Faulkner 5), The Citadel 12 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 24, The Citadel 24.

