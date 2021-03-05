On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Citadel 100, W. Carolina 86

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 7:42 pm
< a min read
      

W. CAROLINA (11-16)

Cork 6-9 2-3 14, Hightower 1-6 0-0 2, Faulkner 8-15 10-14 29, Gibson 4-12 3-4 12, M.Halvorsen 3-10 2-3 10, McMahon 4-8 1-2 12, Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Ransom 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-65 18-26 86.

THE CITADEL (13-11)

Brown 8-15 2-3 19, Clark 6-8 5-6 18, Abee 5-13 4-4 17, Moffe 6-11 3-4 18, Rice 4-8 3-3 12, Webster 0-1 3-5 3, Fitzgibbons 3-5 4-4 13, Gammons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 24-29 100.

Halftime_W. Carolina 39-32. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 10-34 (Faulkner 3-6, McMahon 3-6, M.Halvorsen 2-9, Harris 1-3, Gibson 1-8, Hightower 0-2), The Citadel 12-29 (Fitzgibbons 3-5, Moffe 3-5, Abee 3-8, Clark 1-2, Brown 1-4, Rice 1-5). Fouled Out_Hightower, Brown. Rebounds_W. Carolina 28 (Cork 10), The Citadel 38 (Brown 13). Assists_W. Carolina 12 (Faulkner 5), The Citadel 12 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 24, The Citadel 24.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday