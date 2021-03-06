The Citadel, UNCG meet in SoCon quarters

The Citadel (13-11, 6-11) vs. No. 1 seed UNC Greensboro (18-8, 13-5)

Southern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel is set to face UNC Greensboro in the quarterfinals of the SoCon tournament. In the regular season, UNC Greensboro won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 3, when the Spartans outshot The Citadel 50.7 percent to 38.2 percent and had eight fewer turnovers en route to a 19-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: The Citadel has benefited heavily from its seniors. Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice, Tyler Moffe and Fletcher Abee have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Isaiah Miller has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Citadel is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 13-4 when scoring at least 73.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. UNC Greensboro has an assist on 38 of 91 field goals (41.8 percent) over its previous three contests while The Citadel has assists on 31 of 77 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel as a collective unit has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams.

