The Latest: East Tennessee and Wofford FCS game postponed

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 2:12 pm
< a min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Football Championship Subdivision game between East Tennessee and Wofford on Saturday has been postponed.

The game was supposed to be played at Wofford, but the Terriers have dropped below the guidelines for available players at a specific position group due to COVID-19 player opt-outs and injuries.

The teams play in the Southern Conference. There was no immediate word of when the game might be rescheduled.

East Tennessee will host Furman on March 13, while Wofford will head to Samford that same day.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

